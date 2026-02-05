Ghislaine Maxwell seen inside her PRISON CELL in astonishing new Epstein files footage

Astonishing footage has been released in the Epstein files, revealing disgraced madame Ghislaine Maxwell's life inside her prison cell.

The socialite, 64, was a close associate of the infamous child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019.

His death was ruled a suicide but many, including his brother Mark, believe he was murdered – before he could be prosecuted on multiple child sex charges. The release of the millions of files relating to his case has sent shockwaves across the world.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor.

She is serving a 20-year jail sentence - but now, released footage verified by Channel 4 News shows a snippet of 10 hours of surveillance footage of Maxwell inside her concrete cell in July of 2020.

At the time, Maxwell had been tracked down by the FBI to her $1 million home in New Hampshire, where she was arrested and brought to the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. She was detained on July 2, 2020.

The video shows Maxwell sporting an all-orange jumpsuit surrounded by white walls and a weathered grey floor.

