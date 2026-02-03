FBI profiler claims Nancy Guthrie was 'selected' for abduction in ADVANCE

By Cordy Brown,

February 3, 2026

The abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has gripped the Tucson, Arizona community and drawn national attention as investigators race to find her.

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her $1 million home in the affluent Catalina Foothills neighborhood late Saturday night, around January 31, 2026. She had dined with her daughter Annie earlier that evening and was dropped off at home around 9:45 p.m. When she failed to appear for morning mass the next day, family members raised the alarm, reporting her missing by Sunday noon.

Authorities with the Pima County Sheriff's Office quickly determined this was no ordinary missing persons case. Signs of forced entry were discovered at the residence, along with trails of blood inside the home. Her cell phone, wallet, medications, and car remained behind—items she would not have left voluntarily, especially given her frail condition and reliance on daily medication. Her pacemaker data reportedly stopped syncing with her Apple Watch around 2 a.m. Sunday, providing a chilling timeline for when the incident likely occurred.

Sheriff Chris Nanos has stated that investigators believe Nancy was abducted against her will from her bed during the night. Homicide detectives are involved, and the FBI has joined the effort. A $25,000 reward is offered for information leading to her safe return. The remote desert terrain surrounding the area, dense with vegetation and near the U.S.-Mexico border, has complicated search operations, with concerns that a suspect could escape southward quickly.

Experts consulted on the case, including former FBI profiler Dr. Bryanna Fox, suggest the perpetrator likely selected and surveilled Nancy in advance rather than choosing randomly. The suspect is profiled as a male in his 30s to 40s with a criminal history, possibly someone who crossed paths with her previously (such as through service work) and knew she lived alone without strong security. Forced entry indicates it was not someone she knew well enough to invite in.

The motive remains a mystery. Authorities have downplayed connections to Savannah Guthrie's high-profile career or wealth, stating they do not believe the abduction stems from her fame. While unconfirmed reports mention a possible Bitcoin ransom demand sent to media outlets like TMZ, officials have not verified its authenticity and do not view this as a classic kidnapping-for-ransom scenario. Other possibilities floated by analysts include financial exploitation or even thrill-seeking violence, but no solid evidence points to one explanation.

Savannah Guthrie, who earns an estimated $7 million annually as a "Today" host, has publicly pleaded for prayers and shared her anguish, calling it one of the worst moments of her life. She traveled to Arizona to support the search, and the family remains focused on bringing Nancy home safely.

As the investigation enters its fourth day, time is critical—Nancy's age and medical needs make her situation urgent. The community and law enforcement continue to urge anyone with information to come forward, hoping for a swift and positive resolution to this disturbing case.