🚨 EPSTEIN FILES — THE TRUTH MAY FINALLY BE COMING



Congresswoman Nancy Mace has just confirmed what many suspected.



Members of Congress are now reviewing unredacted Epstein documents — and what she found was serious enough that she is compiling a list of names to be called… pic.twitter.com/OnY270lvQx — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) February 17, 2026

Congresswoman Nancy Mace has just confirmed what many suspected.

Members of Congress are now reviewing unredacted Epstein documents — and what she found was serious enough that she is compiling a list of names to be called before Congress.

Not rumors.

Not speculation.

Names connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s network.

She made three things clear:

• The files involve powerful and well-connected individuals

• Some information may have been deliberately hidden or redacted

• Congress may need to force testimony because the justice system may not act

She also revealed something deeply concerning:

There are references suggesting additional documents may exist outside the DOJ, potentially involving intelligence agencies.

If true, this moves the Epstein scandal from a criminal case…

…into the realm of institutional accountability.

Her message was simple:

The victims deserve justice.

The public deserves answers.

And accountability must apply — regardless of wealth, status, or political affiliation.

After years of secrecy, the pressure for full disclosure is rising again.

The question now is whether the system will allow the truth to surface.