Devastated Savannah Guthrie, siblings plead for mom’s safe return in emotional video to kidnappers: ‘We’re ready to talk’

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings are begging for their mother Nancy’s safe return after her mysterious disappearance.

“Bring her home,” the journalist captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday night.

“We want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them and we continue to believe that she feels them too,” Savannah said, reading from a prepared statement.

“Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She’s funny and spunky and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her, and cuddle her with kisses,” the siblings’ message continued.

“She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her, and you’ll see.”

Savannah’s mom Nancy was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 31 at around 9:30 p.m. She was reportedly dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home after having dinner with family members.