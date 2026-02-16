Defiant sheriff points to promising new video leads while dismissing claims the Guthrie search has been a disaster

TUCSON, Ariz. — February 16, 2026

In an exclusive interview, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos pushed back forcefully against criticism of his department's handling of the high-profile disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, while expressing cautious optimism over newly recovered security video evidence.

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home on January 31, 2026, after returning from a family dinner. Authorities classified the case as a kidnapping following early ransom demands and doorbell camera footage showing a masked intruder tampering with one camera at the front door.

The sheriff described the footage as shocking and pivotal, confirming a deliberate act rather than a random burglary. Initially, the home's cameras appeared offline due to lapsed subscriptions, but Google forensics experts have since recovered key clips by "scratching" through layered cloud data—a delicate process likened to peeling old paint without damage. Nanos is hopeful further extraction could reveal a vehicle in the driveway, noting, "You can't put a mask on a vehicle."

A matching black glove found near the scene has been sent for forensic analysis, with initial DNA results from a Florida lab already in hand. The investigation involves over 400 personnel from the sheriff's office, FBI, and other agencies, processing 40,000–50,000 tips and working around the clock.

Nanos strongly denied accusations that his team botched the probe—such as releasing the crime scene prematurely or blocking FBI access to evidence—calling such claims "far-fetched" and "nasty." He emphasized that deputies spent nearly 20 hours processing the home and yard before handing it over, and the department has cooperated fully, sharing ransom notes immediately with the FBI.

The Guthrie family, including Savannah, has been "nothing but cooperative" amid their grief, though weary of online speculation targeting relatives. No one, including family members or workers, has been cleared.

Despite the grim reality—Nancy has "disappeared from the face of the earth"—Nanos remains defiant and hopeful she could still be alive. He urged the community to come forward if they recognize the intruder from the video, pleading directly to the suspect: "Let her go. No questions asked." To Nancy, he added: "We're not giving up on you. Just stay safe as best you can. We'll find you."

The case continues, with recovery potentially taking weeks, months, or years, but fresh forensic leads offer renewed promise in the search for answers.