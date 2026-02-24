Dan Bongino on Candace Owens:



F*CK YOU. F*ck you. Go f*ck yourself, you demonic f*cking scum."



"If there's an afterlife — and I believe there is...I'm not the judge and jury, but I know you're not in it."



pic.twitter.com/B9fEfM8uF6

"If you're part of that, please leave. If it is half my audience disappears tomorrow. Good riddance. Sayonara, motherf*ckers. I don't want you. Nobody else wants you here."

"The people who watch this show don't want you here. Same people. And that is a majority of us hate your guts."

"I promise your parents, live or dead, are looking at you now in horror that they spawn the demon."

"Your last name will live in infamy. Your kids will deny knowing you. I don't want anything to do with you. I see you out there. I know exactly what you're doing."

"You can just go. It's not an airport. You don't have to announce your f*cking departure. Just go. I'm the anti-clicks of you guy. I don't want you."

"Your views, your clicks. Nothing. Don't buy anything. Don't do anything. Don't touch anything we do. Just go away."

"I know you can't because you have to spread your cancer everywhere. But we've got warriors in this audience too who don't want to listen to your f*cking bullsh*t either. Are we clear with each other? You can just get the f*ck out."