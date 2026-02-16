Candace Owens says if anything happens to her or Tucker Carlson, Israel was 100% involved.



She says she and Tucker Carlson have been labeled by Israel’s Likud party as the “new enemy rising from the West.”



Owens says they are calling for direct violence against her and Tucker… pic.twitter.com/BvBWLlVBR3 — matrixbot (@thematrixb0t) February 16, 2026

Owens says they are calling for direct violence against her and Tucker Carlson because they feel threatened by her speech and by people “starting to notice.”

She says their only crime is standing for America First.