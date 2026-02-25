🚨CANDACE OWENS BOMBSHELL: 'Erika Kirk Is a Psychopath Who Adapts Personalities Like Hillary Clinton —Rehearsed Emotions, Pathological Lies, Zero Genuine Grief.'
Candace: “Something is not right with Erika Kirk.”
🚨BOMBSHELL: Erika Kirk Is a Psychopath Who Adapts Personalities Like Hillary Clinton —Rehearsed Emotions, Pathological Lies, Zero Genuine Grief😬— Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) February 25, 2026
Candace opens with the line everyone’s feeling but no one dared say out loud:
“Something is not right with Erika Kirk.”
Despite the… https://t.co/iiDrj6W8RM pic.twitter.com/ObxULZst1s