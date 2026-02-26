Candace Just EXPOSED Erika Kirk as the Ultimate “Pro Ho” Relationship CLIMBER — “She NEVER Dated a Normal Guy"
🚨 EXPOSED: Candace Just EXPOSED Erika Kirk as the Ultimate “Pro Ho” Relationship CLIMBER — “She NEVER Dated a Normal Guy"🤯— Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) February 27, 2026
Candace went scorched earth in tonight’s episode of The Bride of Charlie.
She deep-dives into the ultra-elite, super-weird Tesseract “Looking Glass”… https://t.co/bBCY9dLkzj pic.twitter.com/GXMUEmuFQN
Comments
Post a Comment