🚨 EXPOSED: Candace Just EXPOSED Erika Kirk as the Ultimate “Pro Ho” Relationship CLIMBER — “She NEVER Dated a Normal Guy"🤯



Candace went scorched earth in tonight’s episode of The Bride of Charlie.



She deep-dives into the ultra-elite, super-weird Tesseract “Looking Glass”… https://t.co/bBCY9dLkzj pic.twitter.com/GXMUEmuFQN