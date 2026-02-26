Bill O’Reilly on Robert De Niro: “Okay, so I’m the Secret Service director and I’m seeing this three times, ‘we got to get rid of him’ I got agents pulling De Niro in for a Q&A and he better have a lawyer.”
Bill O’Reilly on Robert De Niro: “Okay, so I’m the Secret Service director and I’m seeing this three times, ‘we got to get rid of him’ I got agents pulling De Niro in for a Q&A and he better have a lawyer.”pic.twitter.com/ptp8gqYE12— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 26, 2026
Comments
Post a Comment