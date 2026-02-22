😂 AOC hits back at critics over Munich speech fiasco as fiancé's snoring blares in background

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dismissed those who argued she has a poor grasp of foreign policy during a personal Instagram story with her fiancé snoring in the background.
Ocasio-Cortez has been scrambling after a dismal showing at the Munich Security Conference in Germany that saw her criticized for word salad answers and a lack of knowledge on international subjects.
In an Instagram story, the audibly hoarse left-wing Democrat scoffed at her haters, though it was clear at least one person in her audience wasn't listening.
Rep. AOC holds back tears: "If you think I do not understand foreign policy…. the issue is YOU" pic.twitter.com/gdBpDE8jVh— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 22, 2026