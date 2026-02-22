😂 AOC hits back at critics over Munich speech fiasco as fiancé's snoring blares in background

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dismissed those who argued she has a poor grasp of foreign policy during a personal Instagram story with her fiancé snoring in the background.

Ocasio-Cortez has been scrambling after a dismal showing at the Munich Security Conference in Germany that saw her criticized for word salad answers and a lack of knowledge on international subjects.

In an Instagram story, the audibly hoarse left-wing Democrat scoffed at her haters, though it was clear at least one person in her audience wasn't listening.