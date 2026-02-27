An Exhausted Bill Clinton Releases Video Statement on His Epstein Deposition My statement on today’s deposition. pic.twitter.com/1Yu6lBa5pS— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 28, 2026 Comments JeanFebruary 27, 2026 at 10:21 PMYeah. Ok. Bill Clinton. Same guy who lied to the American people about sexual relations with "that woman" Miss Lewinsky. ReplyDeleteRepliesReplyAdd commentLoad more... Post a Comment
