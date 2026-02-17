AI's Stock Market Doom Loop: Investors are growing impatient that vast spending has yet to produce a windfall in revenues

The stock market is entangled in what analysts call a "doom loop" tied to artificial intelligence, where two opposing investor anxieties are fueling broad-based selloffs and erasing trillions in value.

According to a February 16, 2026, report from the Orange County Register (via Bloomberg), investors are grappling with contradictory concerns about AI. One fear is that the technology will disrupt economies so severely that it displaces companies and jobs, prompting sales of vulnerable stocks. The other is skepticism that the hundreds of billions poured into AI infrastructure by tech giants will yield meaningful returns anytime soon.

“There is a contradiction when it comes to what investors are worried about when it comes to AI... Those two things can’t be true at the same time.” — Julia Wang, north Asia chief investment officer at Nomura International Wealth Management

Big Tech firms leading the AI charge—Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet—are seeing heavy losses. These companies are forecasted to spend more than $600 billion on capex in 2026, absorbing nearly all free cash flow and shifting their financial profiles. Shares have plunged significantly: Microsoft and Amazon each down over 16%, Alphabet off 11% from peaks, and Meta down 13% post-earnings. Together, they've shed nearly $1.5 trillion in market value, helping push the Nasdaq 100 into negative territory for the year.

The pain spreads wider. Industries from wealth management and insurance to logistics, real estate services, and software have faced sharp declines triggered by AI-related news—even from small players or minor announcements.

Market strategists point to investor impatience after years of enthusiasm. Anthony Saglimbene of Ameriprise Advisor Services described it as a “real no-win situation,” with questions mounting about when AI investments will pay off.

“This is a real no-win situation... Now they want to know more immediately when the payback will come — and we don’t have a clear picture.” — Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Advisor Services

While the current volatility may persist, some experts suggest the loop could break once markets recognize AI's potential to enhance rather than solely destroy value. For now, AI remains both the market's hero and its villain.

Based on reporting from the Orange County Register / Bloomberg, February 16, 2026.