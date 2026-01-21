🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says Jerome Powell better LEAVE THE FED, or there will be issues



Powell's Fed Chair term is up this year - but he's still a Fed Governor unless he steps down



"If that happens, his life won't be very happy!"



"He's incompetent or CROOKED!" pic.twitter.com/8KAzVZ3AN6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2026

