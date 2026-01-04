Trump posts a video of Maduro CHALLENGING him to “come get me”

🚨 HOLY CRAP! This might just be the most EPIC Trump post of all time



Trump posted a video of Maduro CHALLENGING 47 to “come get me,” followed up by a screaming Bald Eagle & Thunderstruck blaring in the background during missile fire 🇺🇸🦅



Trump said “challenge accepted” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/3IPKUnGRtM