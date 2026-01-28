Trump calls Ilhan Omar a 'fraud' and suggests she staged shock syringe attack on herself during Minneapolis town hall: 'She probably had herself sprayed'

President Trump called Ilhan Omar 'a fraud' and suggested she faked the syringe spray attack against her at a Minneapolis town hall.

Trump's comments came after Omar faced off with the angry protester while speaking about the recent Border Patrol shooting of Alex Pretti during a North Minneapolis town hall.

'No. I don't think about her. I think she's a fraud. I really don't think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,' the president told ABC News when he asked if he'd watched the clip.

He reiterated that he hadn't seen the video and added 'I hope I don't have to bother.'

The angry protester confronted Omar after she called for Kristi Noem to resign while speaking about the recent Border Patrol shooting of Alex Pretti during a North Minneapolis town hall.

'DHS Secretary Kristi Noem must resign or face impeachment,' Omar says in footage of the incident.

The protester - later identified as 55-year-old Anthony J. Kazmierczak - ran toward Omar and sprayed a mystery substance at her from a syringe.

He then told Omar to resign and claimed she's 'tearing Minnesota apart' before being dragged away by security guards.

Look at how Ilhan Omar looks at the guy who sprayed her and gives him a little nod right before he springs into action pic.twitter.com/Y2WRD15qZA — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) January 28, 2026

I am deeply disturbed to learn that Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked at a town hall today. Regardless of how vehemently I disagree with her rhetoric - and I do - no elected official should face physical attacks. This is not who we are.pic.twitter.com/2kNUqcnAb8 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 28, 2026