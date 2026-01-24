Slowed-down video PROVES that Alex Pretti began to draw his firearm before being shot

🚨 JUST IN: Slowed-down video PROVES the armed man in Minneapolis began to draw his firearm before Border agents took him to the ground— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026
Self defense, case closed, the left lied again.
Probably radicalized by Jacob Frey and Tim Walz. FAFO.pic.twitter.com/MWdqAlqvZK
Alex Pretti violently resisted arrest, attempted to stand up, and reached for his holster at the :27 mark. This is 100% on him. pic.twitter.com/nuj2EwcT3K— Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) January 24, 2026
Another angle of federal agents killing a Minnesota legal observer, which appears to come from the direction of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk.— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) January 24, 2026
Obtained by Drop Site News pic.twitter.com/IT56ftPkYP
Don’t fight with law-enforcement (especially when you’re armed) and you won’t get shot. It’s pretty simple.