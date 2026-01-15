Sick and tired of seeing Renee Good's face - these four young women were innocent victims whose lives were brutally taken. All by illegal immigrants

Yet the mainstream media barely covered their stories.

No wall-to-wall coverage.

No daily protests.

No marches from the left.

Rachel Morin, 37, a devoted mom of five, raped, beaten, and murdered while jogging on a trail in Maryland.

Jocelyn Nungaray, just 12 years old, sexually assaulted and strangled in Houston.

Laken Riley, 22, an Augusta University nursing student, attacked and killed while out for a run on campus in Georgia.

Dacara Thompson, 19, strangled and murdered, her body dumped along a Maryland highway.

These American women and girls deserved better.

Their stories deserve to be told.

Their memories deserve justice.

Let's make sure they're never forgotten.