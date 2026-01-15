Sick and tired of seeing Renee Good's face - these four young women were innocent victims whose lives were brutally taken. All by illegal immigrants
Yet the mainstream media barely covered their stories.
No wall-to-wall coverage.
No daily protests.
No marches from the left.
Rachel Morin, 37, a devoted mom of five, raped, beaten, and murdered while jogging on a trail in Maryland.
Jocelyn Nungaray, just 12 years old, sexually assaulted and strangled in Houston.
Laken Riley, 22, an Augusta University nursing student, attacked and killed while out for a run on campus in Georgia.
Dacara Thompson, 19, strangled and murdered, her body dumped along a Maryland highway.
These American women and girls deserved better.
Their stories deserve to be told.
Their memories deserve justice.
Let's make sure they're never forgotten.