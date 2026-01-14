Passenger Bails From Waymo in Path of Oncoming Train in Arizona

A passenger bailed from his Waymo robotaxi as the vehicle drove dangerously close to an oncoming railcar.

Viral footage of the incident, which took place last Wednesday, shows the car blundering down a stretch of light rail tracks in Phoenix, Arizona, as if it were an actual motorist lane it was supposed to be driving in. The passenger, smelling trouble, exits the car during one of its random stops without looking back.

“Oh get out get out get out!” the bystander taking the footage can be heard saying. Moments later, a railcar a few hundred yards directly behind the Waymo can be briefly seen beginning to pull out from the station.

But the Waymo’s antics weren’t over yet. After driving again, it then suddenly stops as another railcar comes lumbering down the opposing pair of tracks, while the one behind it appears unsure of whether to proceed. Piling one bad decision on top of another, the robotaxi decides to start reversing, but doesn’t leave the track before the video ends.