NJ man ‘sipping coffee’ as $5K robotic slow blower clears his driveway

One New Jersey homeowner stayed warm while Winter Storm Fern hammered the Garden State Sunday — as he sent a robotic snowblower outside to do the dirty work.

Tom Moloughney, a northern New Jersey resident and host of a popular YouTube channel focused on electric vehicles and charging tech, posted videos on X showing his autonomous Yarbo snow blower clearing his roughly 6,000-square-foot driveway during the storm.

“So far, it’s kicking A$$!” Moloughney wrote Sunday morning, adding that the machine would recharge to about 80% after roughly 1.25 hours before automatically heading back out to resume work.