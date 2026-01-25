NJ man ‘sipping coffee’ as $5K robotic slow blower clears his driveway

Autonomous Snow Blower Update:

The @yarboglobal completed the first pass of the driveway and went back to the charging dock.

After about 1.25hrs, it will be 80% charged and will automatically return and continue to clear the driveway.

I plan to run it during the entirety of the… pic.twitter.com/JiP8JGZ93t — Tom Moloughney (@tommolog) January 25, 2026

One New Jersey homeowner stayed warm while Winter Storm Fern hammered the Garden State Sunday — as he sent a robotic snowblower outside to do the dirty work.

Tom Moloughney, a northern New Jersey resident and host of a popular YouTube channel focused on electric vehicles and charging tech, posted videos on X showing his autonomous Yarbo snow blower clearing his roughly 6,000-square-foot driveway during the storm.

“So far, it’s kicking A$$!” Moloughney wrote Sunday morning, adding that the machine would recharge to about 80% after roughly 1.25 hours before automatically heading back out to resume work.