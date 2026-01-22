Megan Bos should have turned 38 today.



Megan’s body was found two months after she went missing at the house of an illegal immigrant, Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez. He hid Megan in a bleach filled trash can on his yard, only a few dozen feet away from where volunteers searched and hung posters.

Sanctuary policies failed Megan Bos as they have failed countless Americans who should still be alive with us today. Restoring law and order means that not a single other American has to lose their life because of someone who shouldn’t even be here in the first place.