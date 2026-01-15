Karoline Leavitt Absolutely Nukes a Fake News Loser

.@PressSec absolutely nukes a Fake News loser:



"You're a left-wing hack. You're not a reporter. You're posing in this room as a journalist... You and the people in the media who have such biases but fake like you're a journalist — you shouldn't even be sitting in that seat." pic.twitter.com/ebZzHj7hPs — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 15, 2026

"You're a left-wing hack. You're not a reporter. You're posing in this room as a journalist... You and the people in the media who have such biases but fake like you're a journalist — you shouldn't even be sitting in that seat."