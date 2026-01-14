Josh Hawley skewers doc who refuses to answer: ‘Can men get pregnant?’

An OB-GYN who uses “she/her” pronouns repeatedly sidestepped a question about whether men can get pregnant during a congressional hearing on abortion pills.

Dr. Nisha Verma, a Democratic witness and senior advisor to Physicians for Reproductive Health, acknowledged that she takes care of many pregnant women, but was coy about whether men can pull off that feat as well.

At first, she dodged that question from Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.), before obfuscating again during follow-ups from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)