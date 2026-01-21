🚨 WOW! Italian right-wing PM Giorgia Meloni EVISCERATES European leaders pushing to cut ties with America because of Trump



"So what do you mean? Distance ourselves, leave NATO, close American bases?! Must we sever trade relations and storm McDonalds?! I don't know, what should… pic.twitter.com/JMAou20dJj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2026

