Illegal Alien from Mexico just arrested for raping an 11-year-old girl at knifepoint in front of her mother and 10-year-old sister during a home invasion in Georgia
🚨BREAKING: Illegal Alien from Mexico just arrested for raping an 11-year-old girl at knifepoint in front of her mother and 10-year-old sister during a home invasion in Georgia.— Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) January 22, 2026
These are the violent pedophiles that anti-ICE mommies are working to set free in America. pic.twitter.com/Jy6vPmPfGn
These are the violent pedophiles that anti-ICE mommies are working to set free in America.