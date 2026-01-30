Hey, Eva Longoria - Are there any illegal aliens that live at one of your five multi-million dollar gated mansions?

Hey, @EvaLongoria.



Are there any illegal aliens that live at one of your five multi-million dollar gated mansions? https://t.co/AkJ4lyDFAo pic.twitter.com/yv6XzKQxAP — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) January 30, 2026

Eva Longoria on ICE: “They’re blatantly murdering US citizens, detaining 5-year-olds, patrolling schools and churches. Imagine what they’re doing behind closed doors at detention centers with no cameras around. We need ICE out.”