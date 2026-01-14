🏈 NY Giants Hire John Harbaugh!!!

The Giants are going to get their guy.

All signs point to John Harbaugh becoming the 24th head coach in franchise history, The Post has learned.

The Giants got the first shot at Harbaugh when they brought him into their team facility for a formal interview Wednesday. They took him to an early dinner and sent him back to his home in Baltimore, seemingly not able to close the deal. But the situation got cooking in the evening and it looks as if all that remains is for the two sides to put together the finishing touches on a contract that will lead to one of the more monumental moments in team history.

This outcome will be what the Giants and their victory-starved fans have been waiting for since Harbaugh was fired by the Ravens on Jan. 6 after a highly successful 18-year stint. Harbaugh instantly moved to the top of the candidates list and teams around the NFL with head coach vacancies instantly made moves to get Harbaugh. The Giants were all in on him from the outset and their efforts are close to being realized.

The Giants wanted to be first to get Harbaugh in their building, cognizant that the Titans and Falcons were waiting in the wings and that Harbaugh had legitimate interest in both of those teams as well. It appears as if being first meant the Giants did enough to convince Harbaugh that he did not need to take any further interviews.

The Giants after meeting with Harbaugh for several hours took him to an early dinner at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford before Harbaugh returned to his home in the Baltimore area. The Giants and Harbaugh’s representation kept at it.

A source close to Harbaugh told The Post in recent days that the “don’t let him out of the building” scenario was not completely out of the question, as far as the team that gets the first formal interview with Harbaugh conceivably making him an offer to secure his services and prevent him from looking elsewhere.

NY Post