For 8 months, Pam Bondi goes on Fox News and says: "No one is above the law, and people will be held accountable!" For 8 months, nothing! It's ridiculous!— Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) January 21, 2026
Put up or shut up, we're tired of lip service! We want arrests!
