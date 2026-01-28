Footage of an a man who looks like Alex Pretti with a gun in his waistband, spitting on and attacking federal law enforcement officers
MUST WATCH: Footage of an a man who looks like Alex Pretti with a gun in his waistband, spitting on and attacking federal law enforcement officers and kicking the tail light of their vehicle on January 13.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 28, 2026
Bombshell report from the BBC.
Important context: Pretti was not a… pic.twitter.com/snzEO8rU8w
And narrative collapses in 3,2,1..