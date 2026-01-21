🚨 UPDATE: The U.S. economy just detonated expectations — GDP soaring to a blistering 5.3% annualized growth for Q4 2025. Experts are BEWILDERED at Trump's BOOMING economy. This isn't just strong — it's an economic explosion under Trump, outpacing even China's Q4 at around 4.5%. pic.twitter.com/V6HTcqgvBI — FAN TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) January 21, 2026

The U.S. economy just detonated expectations — GDP soaring to a blistering 5.3% annualized growth for Q4 2025. Experts are BEWILDERED at Trump's BOOMING economy. This isn't just strong — it's an economic explosion under Trump, outpacing even China's Q4 at around 4.5%.