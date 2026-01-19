Democrats don’t give a damn about women

Don’t you dare ever tell me democrats care about women.



Laken Riley, 22 – Beaten, sexually assaulted, and strangled to death while jogging in Georgia by an illegal alien released into the country.



Iryna Zarutska, 23 – Stabbed in the neck from behind and left to bleed out on a Charlotte train by a repeat-offender illegal alien.

Jocelyn Nungaray, 12 – Lured under a bridge in Houston by two Venezuelan illegals. Tied up, sexually assaulted, strangled, and dumped in a bayou.

Rachel Morin, 37 – Maryland mother of five. Dragged off a trail, raped, beaten with rocks 15–20 times, and strangled by an illegal alien.

Mollie Tibbetts, 20 – Iowa college student kidnapped while jogging. Stabbed repeatedly and left in a cornfield by an illegal-alien farm worker.

Democrats don’t give one single damn about women.

Say their name.