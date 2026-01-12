Dacara Thompson was sexually assaulted by an illegal alien. He brutalized her in ways that would make any Hollywood horror movie seem like Sesame Street.



While Dacara clung to life, he took her battered body and he threw her off a bridge!



BLM never protested for her.



Race… pic.twitter.com/opPs3xGuL7 — Just Jen R𝕏 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) January 9, 2026

Race hustlers like Benjamin Crump, Al Sharpton, and Dominque Alexander remained stone-cold silent.

Jimmy Kimmel said nothing.

Liberal influencers still don’t know who she is.

Not one liberal or democrat chanted “SAY HER NAME!” Not a single one.

The mainstream media buried her story EXTREMELY fast too. It was gone before the sun came up.

Dacara Thompson was a mother too!!! Her killer’s actions made her 2 year old son an orphan, YET NOT A SINGLE Democrat posted about her.