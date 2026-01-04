🚨 JUST IN: Cuba is ON NOTICE after the arrest of Maduro. Marco Rubio just made it clear 🔥



"Is Cuba next?"



RUBIO: They're a huge problem.



"Is that a yes?!"



RUBIO: They're in a LOT of trouble. I'm not gonna talk about our future steps right now... 👀pic.twitter.com/eKMOrztPs3