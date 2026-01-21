Argentina President Milei stuns the room saying America is SAVING the world from leftism and wokeism
BREAKING 🚨 Argentina President Milei stuns the room saying America is actually SAVING the world from leftism and wokeism— MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 21, 2026
"The rebirth of the ideas of LIBERTY. The Americas will be the beacon of LIGHT to illuminate the west”
HE IS ABSOLUTELY RIGHT
pic.twitter.com/dCdxZRGHp9
"The rebirth of the ideas of LIBERTY. The Americas will be the beacon of LIGHT to illuminate the west”