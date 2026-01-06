6 days ago new disclosures show Ilhan Omar went from $42 in her bank account to $25 million in 1 year— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 28, 2026
1 day ago Ilhan Omar’s wine business is exposed as fake making $5 million
Today Ilhan Omar gets “attacked” on camera
They think we’re idiots. Jussie Smollett 2.0 pic.twitter.com/VelsgjCYIv
