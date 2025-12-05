Woah: It Was Erika Kirk Who Called For TPUSA To Invite Candace?

Turning Point confirms that the debate request came from Erika Kirk and they explain why it has to be in-person.

</div> <div class='post-footer container'> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class='comments' data-num-comments='0' id='comments'> <a name='comments'></a> </section> </article> </div> </div> <div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML15'> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -80px"> </p> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML14'> <div class='widget-content'> <p class="mobile-only-spacer" style="margin-top: -95px"></p> <style> /* Show by default (mobile-first) */ .mobile-only-spacer { margin-top: -45px; height: 0; /* keeps it from adding extra height when empty */ } /* Hide on screens wider than 767px (tablets and desktops) */ @media (min-width: 768px) { .mobile-only-spacer { display: none !important; } } </style> <!doctype html> <style> html, body { margin: 0; padding: 0; width: 100%; overflow-x: hidden; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; } * { box-sizing: border-box; } /* Two-column desktop layout */ #custom-main-wrapper { max-width: 1240px; margin: 0 auto; padding: 0 15px; display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; gap: 30px; } #main-content { flex: 1; max-width: 850px; width: 100%; min-width: 0; } .sidebar-wrapper { width: 300px; flex-shrink: 0; } /* Mobile: stack columns */ @media screen and (max-width: 1023px) { #custom-main-wrapper { flex-direction: column; } #main-content { max-width: 100%; } .sidebar-wrapper { width: 100%; } } /* Base feed item styling (desktop) */ .feed-item { padding: 12px 0; border-bottom: 0px solid #eee; } .feed-item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } .feed-item h3 { margin: 0 0 8px 0; font-size: 1.7em; line-height: 1.3; } .feed-item h3 a { text-decoration: none; color: #000; } .feed-item h3 a:hover { color: #0066cc; } /* Mobile-only tighter & cleaner spacing – this is the one you liked */ @media only screen and (max-width: 1023px) { .feed-item { padding: 11px 0 !important; /* perfect balance – not too tight, not too loose */ } .feed-item h3 { margin: 0 0 6px 0 !important; font-size: 1.57em !important; line-height: 1.18 !important; } } /* Original smaller breakpoint (you already had this) */ @media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { .feed-item h3 { font-size: 1.5em !important; } } /* Other minor styles */ .rssapp-feed, .rssapp-list { width: 100%; margin: 20px 0; } .hr-section { width: 100%; text-align: center; margin: 30px 0; } .hr-section hr { border: 1px solid; margin: 10px 0; } /* Hide/show widgets */ #mobile-rss-widget, #mobile-rss-widget-bottom { display: none; } @media screen and (max-width: 1023px) { #mobile-rss-widget, #mobile-rss-widget-bottom { display: block; } .desktop-full-widget { display: none !important; } } @media screen and (min-width: 1024px) { #mobile-rss-widget, #mobile-rss-widget-bottom { display: none !important; } } </style> <!-- Rest of your HTML stays exactly the same --> <div class="hr-section"> <hr style="border-color: red;" /> <hr style="border-color: blue;" /> </div> <!-- THIS WRAPPER REPLACES BLOGGER'S DEFAULT MAIN WRAPPER --> <div id="custom-main-wrapper"> <!-- LEFT COLUMN: YOUR MAIN CONTENT (700px) --> <div id="main-content"> <!-- Mobile version of first feed --> <div id="mobile-rss-widget"> <rssapp-feed id="_Qzn3IcTJS5ZJJWQf"></rssapp-feed> </div> <!-- Desktop version of first feed --> <div class="desktop-full-widget"> <rssapp-feed id="_Qzn3IcTJS5ZJJWQf"></rssapp-feed> </div> <p style="margin-top: -25px"> </p> <div class="hr-section"> <hr style="border-color: red;" /> <hr style="border-color: blue;" /> </div> <p style="margin-top: -25px"> </p> <!-- JS-merged Main Feed --> <div id="feed-container"></div> <!-- Another static feed --> <p> <rssapp-feed id="srsajt4jzvmoDv5R"></rssapp-feed> </p> <!-- Mobile bottom feed --> <div id="mobile-rss-widget-bottom"> <rssapp-feed id="_vQNEJEiB43XRoiJD"></rssapp-feed> </div> <!-- Desktop bottom feed --> <rssapp-feed id="_G36yTJ3EKYwklaC8"></rssapp-feed><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/feed.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <p style="margin-top: -25px"> </p> <div class="hr-section"> <hr style="border-color: red;" /> <hr style="border-color: blue;" /> </div> <p style="margin-top: -25px"> </p> <!-- JS-merged Outside the Box --> <div id="outside-the-box-container"></div> </div> <!-- END #main-content --> <!-- BLOGGER WILL AUTOMATICALLY INSERT THE SIDEBAR HERE --> <!-- No need to add anything - just make sure your sidebar widgets (especially video widget) are added in Blogger Layout --> </div> <!-- END #custom-main-wrapper --> <!-- RSS.app script (load once) --> <script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/feed.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <!-- Your existing polling script (unchanged) --> <script> let mainFeedItems = []; let outsideFeedItems = []; function delay(ms) { return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms)); } async function fetchRSSFeeds() { const mainFeedUrls = [ 'https://rss.app/feeds/v1.1/_6BuNjXgZ0r3p0FBj.json', 'https://rss.app/feeds/v1.1/_y0onNfpz8BqsYG0k.json', 'https://rss.app/feeds/v1.1/7Vdm3DrA0PzchXaT.json', 'https://rss.app/feeds/v1.1/iSEXU3LfDpyOyF8f.json', 'https://rss.app/feeds/v1.1/_oVr1q9DptLromQ3l.json' ]; const outsideTheBoxFeedUrls = [ 'https://rss.app/feeds/v1.1/_lE9aQucFfj6zPfzk.json', 'https://rss.app/feeds/v1.1/06xNiVRi5M4R1w0c.json', 'https://rss.app/feeds/v1.1/_dmPxGp80Yce4R0ln.json' ]; const mainFeedContainer = document.getElementById('feed-container'); const outsideTheBoxContainer = document.getElementById('outside-the-box-container'); async function getFeed(url) { try { const response = await fetch(url); if (!response.ok) throw new Error(`HTTP ${response.status}`); const data = await response.json(); if (!data.items || !Array.isArray(data.items)) return []; return data.items .map(item => { const pubDate = new Date(item.date_published || item.pubDate); if (isNaN(pubDate)) return null; return { title: item.title || 'No Title', link: item.url || item.link || '#', pubDate, id: item.guid || item.link || item.title }; }) .filter(Boolean); } catch (e) { console.error('Feed error:', e); return []; } } const mainResults = await Promise.all(mainFeedUrls.map(getFeed)); let newMain = mainResults.flat(); const existingMainIds = new Set(mainFeedItems.map(i => i.id)); newMain = newMain.filter(i => !existingMainIds.has(i.id)); if (newMain.length) { mainFeedItems = [...newMain, ...mainFeedItems] .sort((a,b) => b.pubDate - a.pubDate) .slice(0,100); } const outsideResults = await Promise.all(outsideTheBoxFeedUrls.map(getFeed)); let newOutside = outsideResults.flat(); const existingOutsideIds = new Set(outsideFeedItems.map(i => i.id)); newOutside = newOutside.filter(i => !existingOutsideIds.has(i.id)); if (newOutside.length) { outsideFeedItems = [...newOutside, ...outsideFeedItems] .sort((a,b) => b.pubDate - a.pubDate) .slice(0,100); } mainFeedContainer.innerHTML = mainFeedItems.length ? mainFeedItems.map(i => `<div class="feed-item"><h3><a href="${i.link}" target="_blank">${i.title}</a></h3></div>`).join('') : '<p>No headlines available for main feeds.</p>'; outsideTheBoxContainer.innerHTML = outsideFeedItems.length ? outsideFeedItems.map(i => `<div class="feed-item"><h3><a href="${i.link}" target="_blank">${i.title}</a></h3></div>`).join('') : '<p>No headlines available for Outside the Box feeds.</p>'; return newMain.length || newOutside.length; } async function startPolling() { const minInterval = 60000; await fetchRSSFeeds(); while (true) { await fetchRSSFeeds(); await delay(minInterval); } } document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', startPolling); </script> </!doctype> </div> </div></div> </main> <div class='vertical-ad-container no-items section' id='ads' name='Ads'> </div> <aside class='sidebar-container container' role='complementary'> <div class='no-items section' id='sidebar_item' name='Sidebar (Item Page)'> </div> </aside> <!-- close sidebar-container --> </div> <!-- close centered-bottom --> </div> <!-- close centered --> </div> <!-- close page_body --> <footer class='footer section' id='footer' name='Footer'><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML7'> <div class='widget-content'> <div class="hr-section"> <hr style="border-color: red;" /> <hr style="border-color: blue;" /> </div> <div style="all:unset; display:block; font-family:Arial, sans-serif; text-align:center; padding:20px 0; background:#ffffff;"> <div style="display:flex; flex-wrap:wrap; gap:40px; justify-content:center; margin-bottom:20px;"> <!-- Charlie Kirk --> <div style="width:180px; height:180px; border-radius:50%; overflow:hidden; border:4px solid #333; box-shadow:0 4px 15px rgba(0,0,0,0.3);"> <img src="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEgTvN_LluWMtPNgntvr690tip-5jp9Fi2TZ-F9nPSjHYoIJaV7ofHlguVyN097wLRUHeetPKQJLxky14PZTeDX3rbCE-KXbzMx6NCNJ8EmHZS7geB6KWUeYVAn0N-E4GMjgBNxLOdAbXujEZHKFDWEhO02pYSjU_zmWm93qb-KqKryjk38LBPxMs6ARYMw/s1600/trib1.jpg" alt="Charlie Kirk" style="width:100%; height:100%; object-fit:cover; display:block;" /> </div> <!-- Sarah Beckstrom --> <div style="width:180px; height:180px; border-radius:50%; overflow:hidden; border:4px solid #333; box-shadow:0 4px 15px rgba(0,0,0,0.3);"> <img src="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEhJG_ZYOSpy0c8XwkREnofzis51CTeWHi9XNAeX2klzyDVkatuAQIWMxOcx_SpGUVzgsOR3Vt06DLNGAXivFWZzMFD-tnoc-03GXg73Xqd9y_VkikZR8BQwl1tmz_FoiSbmWQdReAS9b7xKGxq2wmPFCeECylhquYy-bsWNHcQc8iKckKhTeiFuw8mSlJQ/s1600/trib2.jpg" alt="Sarah Beckstrom" style="width:100%; height:100%; object-fit:cover; display:block;" /> </div> <!-- Iryna Zarutska --> <div style="width:180px; height:180px; border-radius:50%; overflow:hidden; border:4px solid #333; box-shadow:0 4px 15px rgba(0,0,0,0.3);"> <img src="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEjdRQsAsS1RKyVJvIpgZoj4CcjKjSAw_ffdspaNbDySHoCN2OaM3ZnjPSeC0cLoNekKmsby9117El9Kngx7SpgON2mDAg_g1eRIUz1e4F4eoNAjFjqt1eoQco6rgT2EEHn6jZ5KBs3bkiV_Rw7-Wmbl-ggMQ7Pk1odg__Q-R7e1FGqtQ2kjhB7w9FKQXw4/s1600/trib3.jpg" alt="Iryna Zarutska" style="width:100%; height:100%; object-fit:cover; display:block;" /> </div> </div> <div style="font-size:28px; font-weight:bold; color:#333; text-shadow:1px 1px 3px rgba(0,0,0,0.2); margin:0;"> We will never forget you! </div> </div> </div> </div><div class='widget Attribution' data-version='2' id='Attribution1'> <div class='widget-content'> <div class='blogger'> <a href='https://www.blogger.com' rel='nofollow'> <svg class='svg-icon-24'> <use xlink:href='/responsive/sprite_v1_6.css.svg#ic_post_blogger_black_24dp' xmlns:xlink='http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink'></use> </svg> Powered by Blogger </a> </div> </div> </div></footer> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://resources.blogblog.com/blogblog/data/res/85010635-vegeclub_compiled.js" async="true"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.blogger.com/static/v1/widgets/1581542668-widgets.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript'> window['__wavt'] = 'AOuZoY7kPFp83sF0wN8M49VPXEDOa1FLvA:1764980074933';_WidgetManager._Init('//www.blogger.com/rearrange?blogID\x3d5903168836444641107','//www.newsandjava.com/2025/12/woah-it-was-erika-kirk-who-called-for.html','5903168836444641107'); _WidgetManager._SetDataContext([{'name': 'blog', 'data': {'blogId': '5903168836444641107', 'title': '\u2615\ufe0e News and Java ', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2025/12/woah-it-was-erika-kirk-who-called-for.html', 'canonicalUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2025/12/woah-it-was-erika-kirk-who-called-for.html', 'homepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'searchUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/search', 'canonicalHomepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'blogspotFaviconUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/favicon.ico', 'bloggerUrl': 'https://www.blogger.com', 'hasCustomDomain': true, 'httpsEnabled': true, 'enabledCommentProfileImages': true, 'gPlusViewType': 'FILTERED_POSTMOD', 'adultContent': false, 'analyticsAccountNumber': '', 'encoding': 'UTF-8', 'locale': 'en', 'localeUnderscoreDelimited': 'en', 'languageDirection': 'ltr', 'isPrivate': false, 'isMobile': false, 'isMobileRequest': false, 'mobileClass': '', 'isPrivateBlog': false, 'isDynamicViewsAvailable': true, 'feedLinks': '\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22\u2615\ufe0e News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/rss+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22\u2615\ufe0e News and Java - RSS\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default?alt\x3drss\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22service.post\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22\u2615\ufe0e News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.blogger.com/feeds/5903168836444641107/posts/default\x22 /\x3e



\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22\u2615\ufe0e News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/2327718017623430427/comments/default\x22 /\x3e

', 'meTag': '', 'adsenseClientId': 'ca-pub-7925784890246017', 'adsenseHostId': 'ca-host-pub-1556223355139109', 'adsenseHasAds': false, 'adsenseAutoAds': false, 'boqCommentIframeForm': true, 'loginRedirectParam': '', 'view': '', 'dynamicViewsCommentsSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/4224c15c4e7c9321/js/comments.js', 'dynamicViewsScriptSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/d308f4d28acbd8a8', 'plusOneApiSrc': 'https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js', 'disableGComments': true, 'interstitialAccepted': false, 'sharing': {'platforms': [{'name': 'Get link', 'key': 'link', 'shareMessage': 'Get link', 'target': ''}, {'name': 'Facebook', 'key': 'facebook', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Facebook', 'target': 'facebook'}, {'name': 'BlogThis!', 'key': 'blogThis', 'shareMessage': 'BlogThis!', 'target': 'blog'}, {'name': 'X', 'key': 'twitter', 'shareMessage': 'Share to X', 'target': 'twitter'}, {'name': 'Pinterest', 'key': 'pinterest', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Pinterest', 'target': 'pinterest'}, {'name': 'Email', 'key': 'email', 'shareMessage': 'Email', 'target': 'email'}], 'disableGooglePlus': true, 'googlePlusShareButtonWidth': 0, 'googlePlusBootstrap': '\x3cscript type\x3d\x22text/javascript\x22\x3ewindow.___gcfg \x3d {\x27lang\x27: \x27en\x27};\x3c/script\x3e'}, 'hasCustomJumpLinkMessage': true, 'jumpLinkMessage': '.', 'pageType': 'item', 'postId': '2327718017623430427', 'postImageThumbnailUrl': 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/DqGNvi36ol8/default.jpg', 'postImageUrl': 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/DqGNvi36ol8/maxresdefault.jpg', 'pageName': 'Woah: It Was Erika Kirk Who Called For TPUSA To Invite Candace?', 'pageTitle': '\u2615\ufe0e News and Java : Woah: It Was Erika Kirk Who Called For TPUSA To Invite Candace?', 'metaDescription': ''}}, {'name': 'features', 'data': {}}, {'name': 'messages', 'data': {'edit': 'Edit', 'linkCopiedToClipboard': 'Link copied to clipboard!', 'ok': 'Ok', 'postLink': 'Post Link'}}, {'name': 'template', 'data': {'name': 'custom', 'localizedName': 'Custom', 'isResponsive': true, 'isAlternateRendering': false, 'isCustom': true}}, {'name': 'view', 'data': {'classic': {'name': 'classic', 'url': '?view\x3dclassic'}, 'flipcard': {'name': 'flipcard', 'url': '?view\x3dflipcard'}, 'magazine': {'name': 'magazine', 'url': '?view\x3dmagazine'}, 'mosaic': {'name': 'mosaic', 'url': '?view\x3dmosaic'}, 'sidebar': {'name': 'sidebar', 'url': '?view\x3dsidebar'}, 'snapshot': {'name': 'snapshot', 'url': '?view\x3dsnapshot'}, 'timeslide': {'name': 'timeslide', 'url': '?view\x3dtimeslide'}, 'isMobile': false, 'title': 'Woah: It Was Erika Kirk Who Called For TPUSA To Invite Candace?', 'description': '', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AEn0k_sOrk35t_F9KRNd_dCByF1aTL3wcLzDQgocbkWjDZ-C9fLHR8cvZZJUGZnS9X1tNll8KF5CxiMF4IFU7iVqWVQryff25bd8cj8oU4FC5D9-vIN7zgwIGoQ', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2025/12/woah-it-was-erika-kirk-who-called-for.html', 'type': 'item', 'isSingleItem': true, 'isMultipleItems': false, 'isError': false, 'isPage': false, 'isPost': true, 'isHomepage': false, 'isArchive': false, 'isLabelSearch': false, 'postId': 2327718017623430427}}, {'name': 'widgets', 'data': [{'title': '\u2615\ufe0e News and Java (Header)', 'type': 'Header', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'Header1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'HTML16'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML6'}, {'title': 'Blog Posts', 'type': 'Blog', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'Blog1', 'posts': [{'id': '2327718017623430427', 'title': 'Woah: It Was Erika Kirk Who Called For TPUSA To Invite Candace?', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AEn0k_sOrk35t_F9KRNd_dCByF1aTL3wcLzDQgocbkWjDZ-C9fLHR8cvZZJUGZnS9X1tNll8KF5CxiMF4IFU7iVqWVQryff25bd8cj8oU4FC5D9-vIN7zgwIGoQ', 'showInlineAds': false}], 'footerBylines': [], 'allBylineItems': []}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML15'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML14'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML11'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'footer', 'id': 'HTML7'}, {'type': 'Attribution', 'sectionId': 'footer', 'id': 'Attribution1'}]}]); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HeaderView', new _WidgetInfo('Header1', 'header', document.getElementById('Header1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML16', 'header', document.getElementById('HTML16'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML2', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML2'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML6', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML6'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogView', new _WidgetInfo('Blog1', 'page_body', document.getElementById('Blog1'), {'cmtInteractionsEnabled': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML15', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML15'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML14', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML14'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML11', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML11'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML7', 'footer', document.getElementById('HTML7'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_AttributionView', new _WidgetInfo('Attribution1', 'footer', document.getElementById('Attribution1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); </script> </body> </html>