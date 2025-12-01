Trump Rips "Failing NewsNation."

.@POTUS nukes the Fake News on his MRI: "It's perfect. It's like my phone call where I got impeached, it's absolutely perfect... It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing." 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/gK6FLfkKr8— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 30, 2025
Trump : "Failing NewsNation."
Fake News: "No, sir, we're not failing."
Trump : "NewsNation is doing lousy, by the way."
(NewsNation barely tops SpongeBob reruns in viewership. Sad!)
