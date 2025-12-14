Moment Bondi Beach hero bystander tackles alleged gunman after mass shooting

This is the moment a bystander tackled an alleged gunman to the ground during the Bondi Beach mass shooting.

Footage appears to show a man tackling one of the gunmen before taking his gun and pointing it at him, forcing the alleged attacker to retreat.

New South Wales Police have confirmed that 10 people have died in the shooting, including one gunman. The other gunman is in police custody and injured.

A further 11 people have been injured in the shooting, two of whom are police officers, according to the force.

The force have confirmed the mass shooting was a terrorist incident that was “designed to target the Jewish community”.

