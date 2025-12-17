Megyn on FIRE! "Go f*ck yourselves. You have no f*cking clue what's going on. You don't know what I do behind the scenes."

🚨NEW: Megyn Kelly *TORCHES* ex-"friends" who attacked her for staying silent on Candace Owens-Erika Kirk feud while she privately worked to unite them🚨



"Go f*ck yourselves. You have no f*cking clue what's going on. You don't know what I do behind the scenes."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/sbHKrddpSS