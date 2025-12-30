Blind psychic Baba Vanga's prophecy reveals the exact year of humanity's 'absolute doomsday'

A blind psychic who allegedly foretold 9/11 and the Covid pandemic gave an exact date the world would end before her death nearly 30 years ago.

Baba Vanga, known as the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans,' predicted humanity's ultimate demise in the year 5079, when a cosmic event of 'unimaginable' proportions would bring about the complete destruction of the universe.

Her vision follows a detailed timeline depicting humanity's evolution, technological advancements, conflicts and eventual extinction.

According to multiple reports, her prophecy showed humans expanding across the solar system, achieving immortality and even interacting with extraterrestrial civilizations before facing a final, catastrophic event.

Key milestones in the centuries leading up to 5079 include a war on Mars in 3005, a Moon-collision in 3010 and the extinction of life on Earth in 3797, by which point humans have already colonized a new planet.

By the 4300s, humanity is advancing technologically and morally, curing all diseases and even increasing brain capacity to eliminate concepts like evil and hatred.

Civilization reaches its peak in 4674, with a population of 340 billion across planets and early integration with alien species.

In the final years, humans discover the boundary of the known universe and debate whether to venture beyond it. By 5079, this decision, or some associated catastrophe, triggers 'absolute doomsday,' ending human civilization and the universe.

Baba Vanga left no written records of her predictions. Most of the accounts come from her niece, Krasimira Stoyanova, or other followers who documented her alleged visions after her death, and who have been accused of misinterpreting what she said.

Born in 1911 as Vangeliya Pandeva Dimitrova, she was a famous blind Bulgarian mystic, clairvoyant and herbalist.

She lost her sight at age 12 after being caught in a tornado, an event that coincided with the emergence of her purported psychic abilities.

After turning 30, her powers of foresight, healing, and fortune-telling became prominent, attracting believers who sought her guidance.

She made numerous prophecies, often vague, about natural disasters, political shifts and future technologies, some of which supporters claim foretold events like the Kursk submarine disaster, Brexit and the rise of ISIS.

One of her most famous predictions was the attack on New York City's Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

'Two metal birds will crash into our American brothers, wolves will howl from the bushes and the blood of the innocent will flow in the rivers,' she predicted.

While she has legions of followers, experts warn her prophecies are speculative and not grounded in fact.

Daily Mail

