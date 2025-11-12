Trump’s tense exchange with Laura Ingraham over H-1B visas Clip of Trump’s tense exchange with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham over H-1B visas and Chinese immigrants who take the slots in America’s universities that could go to Americans. Comments SalNovember 12, 2025 at 2:16 PMI'm MAGA and would have ZERO problem if colleges and universities failed because they don't have a huge number of foreign students. Trump's wrong on this.ReplyDeleteRepliesReplyAdd commentLoad more... Post a Comment
