Trump on Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'She's a nice woman but she's lost her way'

President Trump believes one of his most vociferous defenders has lost her way.

The President was quizzed about criticism he has faced from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene at a press conference on Monday.

When asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins about Greene's recent critique that Trump should spend more time focused on domestic policy issues than foreign ones, he questioned his historically close ally's fidelity.

'I don't know what happened to Marjorie,' the President responded in the Oval Office.

'She's a nice woman, but I don't know what happened. She's lost her way, I think.'

Speaking after a ceremony to swear in Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, Trump also noted how Greene has recently been 'catering to the other side.'

The Georgia congresswoman has recently been outspoken in her criticism of her own party, including President Trump and GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The 51-year-old mother of three has posted on social media over the last month about Republicans lacking a plan to bring down rising health care costs - an argument similarly made by Democrats who have opposed Republican-authored legislation to reopen the currently shutdown government.

Since she has begun airing her complaints online, the firebrand conservative has been invited multiple times to appear on CNN, a network that hardly hosted her before her critiques.

Last week, Green was invited onto ABC's 'The View,' a noted liberal haven, where she was, for the most part, welcomed warmly.

Democratic lawmakers have also begun shifting their tones on Greene, endorsing her positions as they align with their political goals.

'I'm surprised at her,' Trump said.

Earlier on Monday, Greene had taken to X to post about how Trump should be full-bore ahead on domestic issues facing Americans.

'I would really like to see nonstop meetings at the WH on domestic policy not foreign policy and foreign country’s leaders,' she wrote.

Her post continued: 'Start by hauling in the health insurance company’s executives and let’s start formulating our Republican plan to save America from Obamacare and ACA tax credits that have skyrocketed the cost of health insurance!'

Greene's statement came just before Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara was set to visit the White House.

