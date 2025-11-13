Trump Makes Good on Promise - $10,000 bonus checks for TSA agents who showed up for work

President Trump said he would reward government workers who continued showing up during the historic Schumer Shutdown, and he has made good on those promises, giving TSA agents a $10,000 bonus check.​

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem held a press conference in Houston at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, where she announced that the Trump administration was going to be handing out bonus checks of $10,000.

.@Sec_Noem announces $10,000 bonus checks for @TSA agents who showed up for work and took on extra shifts — despite not receiving paychecks — during the Democrat Shutdown. pic.twitter.com/TqncMEPPnl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 13, 2025

Noem then turned to the agents standing beside her and around her and started handing out checks to what appeared to be about a dozen agents, and shaking their hands while thanking them.