Trump admin vows 'rigorous reexamination' of every Green Card holder from countries of concern

The Trump administration announced it will pursue a "full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern."

US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow claimed President Trump had requested the gargantuan review in the wake of the shooting of two National Guard troops in Washington, DC Wednesday afternoon.

Suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, had entered the US in 2021 from Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Biden administration's disastrous withdrawal.

"The protection of this country and of the American people remains paramount, and the American people will not bear the cost of the prior administration’s reckless resettlement policies. American safety is non negotiable," Edlow posted on X.

At the direction of @POTUS, I have directed a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern. — USCIS Director Joseph B. Edlow (@USCISJoe) November 27, 2025

A spokesperson suggested the countries "of concern" include the 19 mentioned in Trump's June executive order to safeguard Americans from foreign terrorists: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.