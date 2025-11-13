These are the six House Democrats who voted with Republicans to end the shutdown

Six House Democrats on Wednesday crossed the aisle to vote in favor of a funding measure aimed at ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
Reps. Jared Golden (D-Maine)
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.)
Adam Gray (D-Calif.)
Don Davis (D-N.C.)
Henry Cuellar (D-Texas)
Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.)
Almost all of them are facing tough reelection contests in next year’s midterms.
The Democrats provided a cushion for Speaker Johnson (R-La.) to get the measure across the finish line after two House Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Greg Steube (R-Fla.) — opposed the bill.
Comments
Post a Comment