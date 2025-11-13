These are the six House Democrats who voted with Republicans to end the shutdown

Six House Democrats on Wednesday crossed the aisle to vote in favor of a funding measure aimed at ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Reps. Jared Golden (D-Maine)

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.)

Adam Gray (D-Calif.)

Don Davis (D-N.C.)

Henry Cuellar (D-Texas)

Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.)

Almost all of them are facing tough reelection contests in next year’s midterms.

The Democrats provided a cushion for Speaker Johnson (R-La.) to get the measure across the finish line after two House Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Greg Steube (R-Fla.) — opposed the bill.