The Simpsons Bids Final Farewell to Iconic Character After 35 Seasons, Sparking Fan Backlash

Another one bites the dust.

“The Simpsons” has killed off yet another longtime character – and fans of the hit animated sitcom are far from happy about it.

Alice Glick, Springfield’s First Church organist, died suddenly in the middle of a sermon during the Season 37 episode “Sashes to Sashes” on Sunday night.

The character, who was originally voiced by Cloris Leachman before Tress MacNeille took over after Leachman died in 2021, appeared on “The Simpsons” for a whopping 35 years and 34 seasons.

But this wouldn’t be the first time Alice, who made her debut in the Season 2 episode “Three Men and a Comic Book” in 1991, has seemingly been killed off.

Back during Season 22, she was attacked by a wild Robopet before returning several times – both alive and as a ghost, depending on the episode.

Executive producer Tim Long, however, confirmed that the character is gone for good this time around.

“In a sense, Alice the organist will live forever, through the beautiful music she made,” he told People. “But in another, more important sense, yep, she’s dead as a doornail.”

Fans of the show, meanwhile, rushed to social media to react to Alice the organist’s surprising death.

“Oh my gosh,” one person wrote on X. “Someone update The Simpsons wikis about Alice Glick.”

“Rest In Peace Mrs. Glick!” added another, while a third shared, “I think it’s the second time they’ve killed Ms. Glick.”

