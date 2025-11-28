Teenager who screamed Allahu Akbar 'after stabbing three people' in Madrid is shot by police

Police tasered and shot a suspected jihadist teenager who shouted Allahu Akbar at them after allegedly stabbing three people in a Madrid street attack and then holing up in his flat.

The 18-year-old, a Spaniard of Moroccan origin, is also said to have tried to attack officers and recite verses from the Koran as they attempted to overpower him.

The siege in the Madrid district of Puente de Vallecas ended with the teenager being shot and seriously injured by police after their Taser guns failed to stop him.

He was taken to the Spanish capital's Gregorio Maranon Hospital where he was believed to remain under police guard this morning.

The drama leading up to the shooting began to unfold around 2pm on Saturday in a street called Martin Alvarez Street in Puente de Vallecas when police received reports a man 'with Arab features' had stabbed three people including an elderly lady and a 40-year-old male who had suffered a two-inch knife wound to his chest.

A couple of hours later the suspect's brother rang police to say he was holed up inside his home with a large knife and was acting very aggressively.

Cops are said to have categorised it as an 'Islamist terrorist incident' and sent officers from an elite unit specialising in demonstration and anti-terrorist operations to surround the property.

The unnamed 18-year-old was tasered twice when officers managed to access the flat around 4.30pm but ended up being shot four times after going at police with a knife.

One bullet perforated his lung and another hit him in the kidney.

Police union JUPOL said afterwards: 'We want to show all our support to the companions who acted to neutralise a radicalised young man who had attacked three other people.

'It was an absolutely proportionate response.'

Daily Mail