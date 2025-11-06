Senate will vote to END government shutdown as travel chaos and food benefit cuts wreak havoc across USA

The Senate is scheduled to conduct another vote on Friday regarding a proposed deal aimed at resolving the ongoing government shutdown, as airports nationwide start canceling thousands of flights daily.

Majority Leader John Thune expressed confidence in his strategy to secure Democratic support, which would terminate the longest shutdown in U.S. history, now exceeding 36 days.

According to Politico, Thune's approach entails incorporating three spending bills designed to cover the upcoming year into the continuing resolution already approved by the House of Representatives, which would fund the government through January.

Democrats, strengthened by their electoral successes on Tuesday—victories that Donald Trump attributed to the shutdown—have maintained unity while developing a counter-proposal.

Following a Democratic meeting on Thursday, Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut stated, 'We want to stay together and unified. And we had a really good conversation about how to do that.'

Additionally, New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, involved in the bipartisan talks, indicated uncertainty about whether the parties were progressing toward an agreement.

Should the plan not succeed, Senate leadership intends to require members from both parties to remain in Washington over the weekend in efforts to finalize a deal.

Amid concerns from millions over the potential disruption of SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans, widespread alarm is growing regarding the chaotic situation unfolding at airports, described as an 'unholy mess.'