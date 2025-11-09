Scott Jennings Revisits Telling CNN Panel Dems Could’ve Got Same Shutdown Deal Weeks Ago

Right again. Called it on Tuesday night. Dems could’ve done this deal 35 days ago. Purely political. They hurt people for nothing other than politics. pic.twitter.com/cdcDS51BpC — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 10, 2025

Republican Scott Jennings is grinning and saying, ‘I told you so.’ Why? On Sunday night, the Democrats caved in the Senate and helped pass a bill to end the Schumer Shutdown in a 60-40 vote. Last week, Jennings told Abby Phillip and the CNN NewsNight panel that Democrats could have ended the shutdown five weeks ago with a similar deal.