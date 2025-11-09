Scott Jennings Revisits Telling CNN Panel Dems Could’ve Got Same Shutdown Deal Weeks Ago

Republican Scott Jennings is grinning and saying, ‘I told you so.’ Why? On Sunday night, the Democrats caved in the Senate and helped pass a bill to end the Schumer Shutdown in a 60-40 vote. Last week, Jennings told Abby Phillip and the CNN NewsNight panel that Democrats could have ended the shutdown five weeks ago with a similar deal.

