NFL Fans Backlash Against Singer Karina Pasian's Revealing Attire During U.S. National Anthem at Historic Madrid Game

NFL fans were left outraged by the rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner before Sunday’s international game in Madrid.

Ahead of kickoff at the international game between the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the first-ever NFL game hosted in Spain, American pop singer Karina Pasian performed the US anthem, followed by the Madrid Marine Infantry Group Band’s rendition of the Spanish national anthem.

Pasian wore a black mini dress with a deep cowl neckline, paired with thigh-high stockings, garters, and long gloves that reached over her elbows during her performance.

Armenian-American vocalist Karina Pasian (@karinapasian) made history by singing the U.S. national anthem at the first-ever NFL game held in Spain, performing for a crowd of over 78,000 fans at Madrid's iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.



Follow @huysmedia for 🇦🇲 stories that… pic.twitter.com/7IAHq1juoD — huys (@huysmedia) November 17, 2025

“Nice, but why did she have to dress like a hooker?” wrote one commenter.

“The outfit was a bit inappropriate but her voice was beautiful,” another wrote.

“Why is she dressed like a cabaret dancer? Takes away all solemnity from the anthem,” another added.

“Who dresses like that to sing a national anthem. Zero home training. Shame,” said another.